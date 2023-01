By now, all the contestants of the Bigg Boss 16 house have become popular. The game has gotten very interesting as everyone is doing their best to reach the finale. With only a few weeks left for the grand finale, everyone has their eye on the trophy. This week, Sreejita De got eliminated from the show. This is for the second time that she has exited Bigg Boss 16. Now a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 is out that shows Abdu Rozik marking his exit. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: First glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, real reason behind Sajid Khan's Bigg Boss 16 exit and more

It was one emotional moment as marked his exit from the show. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan cry hard remembering all their sweet memories with Abdu. is also emotional and says that he had a feeling that something is going to happen today. Later, we see Tina Datta crying hard. She says that Abdu Rozik was always there for her whenever she needed him. With a big smile on his face, Abdu Rozik leaves the show and wishes everyone luck. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Sajid Khan to Umar Riaz: Popular contestants who got evicted from Salman Khan's show not due to less votes but for these surprising reasons

Check out the emotional Bigg Boss 16 promo here:

As per the rumours, Abdu Rozik is out of Bigg Boss 16 due to work commitments. 's show got an extention of several weeks but Abdu had some prior work commitments. It is also being rumoured that Sajid Khan is also going to leave Bigg Boss 16 house. The Khabri claimed that Sajid had a minimum guarantee stay till January 15 and then he will exit. There is no confirmation on it as yet. The game has only intensified as the finale is coming near. The Mandali will now witness challenges as one of their strong members is out.