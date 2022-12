Today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was high on drama. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta had a massive argument. They fought as Tina Datta made a comment on Sumbul's captaincy. She then also dragged in Sumbul's father. The Imlie actress gave it back to her. Archana Gautam also got into fights with Tina Datta as the former refused to make Chicken for Shalin Bhanot. MC Stan, Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma became the new captains of the house. Now, it is all about nominations. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ali Merchant is Tina Datta's best friend Zuzu? Actor says, 'My family and I...'

Entertainment News: Nominations task gets ugly

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 16, we get a glimpse of this week's nominations task. The Mandali has this time targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and . Today, Archana Gautam made a pact with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others that she wants to remove Ankit and Priyanka. And they all agreed. Its direct effect can be seen in the nominations. One of the captains of the house, MC Stan nominates Tina Datta. It comes as a shocker as Tina and MC Stan were supposedly good friends. He reasons that she flipped at one point and that is why he is nominating her. Tina takes it to heart and comments on his jewellery. She says that he is wearing a mask behind the jewellery. In response, MC Stan says asks her to not talk about jewellery, 'ghar jaenga uske piche'. Shalin Bhanot gets in between and asks why is he getting edgy. They get into an argument that gets pretty aggressive. Also Read - Today Top News in Entertainment: Avatar 2 to beat Avengers Endgame to Sumbul Touqeer-Tina Datta's massive fight [Watch Video]

Watch the Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Frindships are witnessing major changes in Bigg Boss 16 house. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam and now MC Stan-Tina Datta, the game seems to have just got interesting. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more beauties whose moms lashed out at critics