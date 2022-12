Bigg Boss 16 makers have been calling out Ankit Gupta almost every day. He is being picked on for sleeping even during important activities like nominations and tasks. As we know, Ankit Gupta was very quiet in the initial five weeks of the show. Salman Khan and makers guided him on almost every Weekend Ka Vaar that he needs to pick up some momentum. The handsome actor from Udaariyaan has become more vocal but it is not sufficient. The only saving grace has been his sharp retorts to other contestants. However, that is not enough for the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; a look at the net worth of these contestants

Ankit Gupta fans have said that the only reason he is on the hate list is because he thinks a step ahead of the creatives. Over the weeks, he seems to have decoded the game of the makers. Quite a few celebs have come out in support of Ankit Gupta. In the mean time, the Mandali gang has sworn to get him out of the house. Archana Gautam has said that she wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Dulha out of Salman Khan's game. The latest is Rahul Vaidya. He said that it really looked like makers were non-stop rude and sarcastic towards Ankit Gupta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta fans slam makers for planning the latter's direct elimination; say, 'It's illegal task' [Read Tweets]

Why is big boss so rude and sarcastic with Ankit ?? #BigBoss16 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 20, 2022

This is how fans reacted to his tweet. Some reminded him of what happened with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saves Ankit Gupta; MC Stan threatens Shalin Bhanot to get him beaten up by his fans outside

sorry abhinav hamne apko bb14 me galiya di. rahul ko ankit achha lagta hai. — $K ?? (@Boon_Companion_) December 20, 2022

Rahul tere season me bhi rubina ke sath aisehi hota tha every weekend ke war me rubina ko baised bigg boss bolne ke karan toka jata tha n last me winner rubina hi huvi to same yaha pe bhi yahi ho raha hai priyanka ko hi winner banayenge last me colors face as usual — nisha desai (@nishadesai05) December 20, 2022

@rahulvaidya23 ye chubina aur Abhinav 2.0 hai inki side na log priynkit ko bht paisy mil rhy zalalat ke #ShivIsTheBoss @VootSelect

#ShivThakare

ROYAL KING SHIV THAKARE — Heαℝτlͥesͣsͫ_? (@HeartLe73279925) December 20, 2022

Itne paise usko derahe hein content dene klie kuch krne klie lekin wo itna alsi sone k elawa kuch nhi karta pure din Sirf sota he to Bigg boss ka to rude hona banta he — Nimra Khan (@NimraKh00545588) December 20, 2022

Well, we can see that people have diverse opinions about Ankit Gupta. It remains to be seen how he approaches the game in the coming months. The show is on till February 2023.