Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed very few eliminations. Even though it has been almost close to three months now, barely any contestant has been asked to leave the house. Tina Datta and Sreejita De who were evicted reentered the house. Over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, it was Ankit Gupta who was shown the door. He was asked to leave after the contestants decided that he made the least contribution to the game. Fans are calling it unfair and shocking as he did not get evicted due to fewer votes. It was expected that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would be shattered and how over Ankit's eviction and well, she was. Rahul Vaidya has something to say about it.

Rahul who has been a part of Bigg Boss in the past tweeted that Priyanka's reaction to 's eviction was very much over the top. He stated that he had to fast-forward it while watching and she even taunted him while he was leaving. Rahul Vaidya also tweeted about the so-called 'mandali' and mentioned that for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a few people have survived by playing in a group and no concrete steps have been taken to break the pack. Rahul Vaidya also wrote that Tina Datta's existence in Bigg Boss 16 is only to taunt and bad mouth Shalin Bhanot.

Priyanka’s reaction while Ankit was leaving was so over the top! I literally had to forward 10-10 secs. And jaate jaate also she was taunting Ankit ?? hadh hai … ? — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 25, 2022

Tina’s only contribution to this season is to bad mouth Shalin! That’s it !!! She doesn’t have anything else to offer … Shalin really shouldn’t have pressed the buzzer! — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 25, 2022

Haven’t seen today’s episode & any other seasons of big boss ,not even my own season but tell me guys that isnt it for the first time ever in the history of big boss that there’s a group playing together & that too for so long & nothing concrete has been done to divide them!? ? — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 25, 2022

Do you agree with Rahul Vaidya? Well, Ankit Gupta's eviction was definitely a dramatic one. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary cried and cried.