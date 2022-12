Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta has been evicted from the house and left the inmates shocked with her exit, especially Shalin Bhanot. 's entry as wildcard too stunned the actors as he alleged Tina’s love for Shalin is fake and the relationship is according to her convenience. While he also called Shalin her Ghulam. And now k. The weekend ka vaar we will see Tina Datta leaving the house, earlier there was a buzz that she will not be evicted but sent to a secret room. However, now that isn’t happening. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Tina Datta eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans accuse Divya Agarwal of cheating and more

As per ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant , Tina has been evicted from the house owing medical condition she will soon be back in the house and he believes that she will be in the top 6 or 7. Well, we hope his calculations come true.

Also I give it in writing that tina will be brought back! She has to be in top 6-7. I think she has been eliminated because of some medical issue. My guess i could be wrong also — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 9, 2022

Buddhi brasht ho gai hai tumhari. Writing meet kyu de Raha hai jab sure nahi hai to??? — The Captain (@TheCapt77371090) December 9, 2022

Shalin did not press the button hence one of them had to leave. Zuzu is in creative team? — kiran (@kiraaannnnnn) December 9, 2022

As the news of Tina Datta's exit from the show came out her fans even threatened to not watch the show as they believed that she is the strongest contestant in the house. And in yesterday's episode, we saw how advises Tina to play alone as she is a strong independent woman.