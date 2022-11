Bigg Boss 16 fans saw the worst fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. This happened last night, after MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot abused one another due to Tina Datta's sprained foot. She got a sprain and Shalin Bhanot rushed to attend to her. MC Stan said it is better if the doctor sees her. This led to a volley of abuses between the two men, and they ended up getting into a physical brawl. Shiv Thakare restrained Shalin Bhanot by literally punching his face. On the other hand, it was Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others who controlled MC Stan.

In the middle of all this, Sumbul Touqeer Khan had an outburst of sorts. She grabbed hold of Shalin Bhanot and hugged him tightly. He kept on telling her that he would not get violent but it looked like she did not trust him. Sumbul Touqeer Khan started crying and hugged him non-stop. Previous year contestants like Gauahar Khan and Rahul Vaidya have called out MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot.

MC stan and shiv were very wrong today & both became physical on shalin! Both should be thrown out because It was Stan who abused first & charged on to Shalin and Shiv Scratched Shalin’s Face which was in extremely bad taste & is absolutely unacceptable!#BiggBoss16 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 17, 2022

I am strongly against Maa Behen Abuses! Jitni gaali deni hai contestant ko do , usko jo kehna hai kaho ,not to his or her maa behen or family who are not even a part of the show! #badtaste #BiggBoss16 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 17, 2022

Shiv literally held shalins face n pushed it back , near his neck . So shouldn’t shiv evict himself ?????? #bully ! Shalin did not do anything wrong , he got unnecessarily abused by mcstan. His language is so so bad . Sick that whole group is full of bullies ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 17, 2022

In fact, many people feel that MC Stan and Shiv Thakare should get called out by Salman Khan. Fans of MC Stan say that Shalin Bhanot abused his parents and upbringing which led to the meltdown. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Drishyam 2 box office day 1 prediction, Sajid Khan receives backlash for 'per day ke actor' comment and more