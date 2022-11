Bigg Boss 16 is making a lot of news. This season has had everyone hooked. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are being talked about inside and outside the house. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is being seen a lot throughout the show, and every episode, Ankit Gupta is far quieter. The young man has got at least four to five warnings from the makers, Salman Khan and Shekhar Suman to be more vocal on matters relating to the house. Ankit Gupta who is introverted and kind of an unbothered king hardly reacts. So far, he has only stood besides Priyanka Chahar Choudhary when she has been targeted by others.

While people are finding Ankit Gupta handsome, and witty when he has his one-liners, his overall participation has left neutral viewers unimpressed. Even Abdu Rozik has been more involved in house matters despite the language barrier. Rahul Vaidya has said that he likes Ankit Gupta as a person but his game is nothing to write home about.

He is a good boy but the fact is inka khudka mudda ek bhi nahi hai .. he is just behaving like Priyanka’s Defence lawyer, that’s it. Nothing more to him! Sad. Big boss/makers gave him too many hints but I think he is just not a big boss material. #BigBoss16 pic.twitter.com/N7nBHdn6JI — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 15, 2022

Yesterday, we also saw a huge rant by Tina Datta on Shalin Bhanot. He told her something about being image conscious, and she said that she was a responsible girl. Tina Datta told him that she was a mature adult, and he need not advise her. The conversation lasted quite a bit in the garden area.

Madam is baar bhayankar paka rahi hain .. ? #BigBoss16 pic.twitter.com/pRFsyHeuFJ — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 15, 2022

Ankit Gupta was the last contestant to be confirmed for the show. The Udaariyaan actor agreed at the last moment. He had told us that he had no game planned for the show. It seems he had not watched earlier seasons. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have a huge fandom outside, which is one of the keys to be successful in Bigg Boss.