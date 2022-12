Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam's fight is getting annoying each day and there are many viewers who have been complaining about their high voices and are clearly NOT liking it and one of them is Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant . He took to his Twitter and expressed being irked with Priyanka and Archana's voices and directly said that he has to lower the volume of his Ipad whenever they speak on screen. He wrote, " Archana & Priyanka jab bolte hain .. I pad ka volume kam karna padta hai.. ". And there are many who agree with Rahul. Priyanka and Archana have been fighting over unnecessary things and in the latest episode, we saw the friends turned foes fight over rotis. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam hailed for her adamant attitude as she refuses to cook chicken for Shalin Bhanot

Archana & Priyanka jab bolte hain .. I pad ka volume kam karna padta hai.. ?? — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 19, 2022

Watch the video of Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary's

Rahul Vaidya has been following Bigg Boss 16 very religiously and he is often seen taking digs at Sumbul Touqeer, but right now he has bene strongly disliking Priyanka and Archana and this time he has a valid reason. Earlier when Rahul Vaidya uses to speak against Sumbul, there were many hatred comments that the singer used to face, but this time everyone agrees with him.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is definitely one of the strongest contestants but she should stop indulging her in unnecessary fights with Archana Gautam especially. Meanwhile the new wild card entry is shining in the show and you might see him as the new captain in the house.