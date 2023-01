Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya has been an ardent follower of the show and time and again he makes some hilarious comments about the contestants. But there are times she has strongly also out the reentrants and makers for being biased. Ad now this latest tweet of the ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. In his latest tweet, he mentioned Archana Gautam and said that she will become the perfect daughter-in-law after seeing her take care of Shiv Thakare's mom who has been the most senior family member in the house of other contestants. This tweet of Rahul Vaidya has been going VIRAL.

Baki jo bhi ho .. Archana bahu kamaal ki banegi ❤️ .. bharpur seva bhav waali .. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) January 9, 2023

The viewers of the show agree with Rahul Vaidya and have also been praising Shuv's Aai for meeting Archana Gautam so nicely and they are even claiming that they are in love with Archana and Shuv's bond lately.

Archana Gautam has been one of the most unreliable contestant in the show. She has fought with almost everyone in the show, but slowly she has been changing her behaviour. While the entry of her brother in the show is also being loved by fans and they are calling him even more entertaining than her. Bigg Boss takes a dug at Archana for saying that her brother has taken her limelight and we cannot agree more. The family episode has bought a lot of interest in the show and now it will be interesting if the contestants in the show will change their game plan after getting insights from their family especially Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan enters Salman Khan's show; leaves everyone in splits with his entertainment quotient