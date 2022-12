Fans of Abdu Rozik and some neutral audience is upset that he was made to dance shirtless for the birthday of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. As we know, Sajid Khan told him to just dance wearing his swimming trunks. He wrote HBD Nimrit on his chest, and the rest wrote I Love Tatti (I Love Shit) on his back with lip gloss. Abdu Rozik did not know the meaning of Tattti and mildly protested when they told him the meaning. Many fans were upset and said that the scene reminded them of ragging in college. They said Mandali does not treat Abdu Rozik with respect and uses him for entertainment. Of late, there is very little of Shiv Thakare and him in live feed too. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi shares cryptic post on dating rumours, Banni Chow Home Delivery to go off-air and more

Rahul Vaidya has tweeted that people are unnecessarily making an issue in the Abdu Rozik. He said what happened was done in fun. He tweeted that Abdu Rozik gets maximum laad and pyaar from the mandali. Yesterday, Sajid Khan put the butt of Abdu Rozik. Fans did not like that too saying it was crossing limits. This is how fans reacted to that tweet...

A journalist from HT called right now & asked my comments on Sajid Nimrit writing on Abdu’s back. Guys they all are thick friends and there’s enough love between them to joke with each other. All the free people on twitter are making an issue out of nothing !!! #relax #chill — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 13, 2022

A Bully justifying other bullies — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 13, 2022

Kitne ache friends hain yeh sab kal ki episode mei Sajid aur Nimrit k issue ko dekh k pata chal gya hai. They’re just using Abdu as a prop, what they did with Abdu on Nimrit bday surprise was pathetic, he didn’t even know the meaning of that word. — رمشاء (@RamshaPakistani) December 13, 2022

Rahul don't expect this from u,they r making fun of him on national tv — snigdha (@snigdha5522) December 13, 2022

Urvashi Dholakia had also slammed mandali for what they did with Abdu Rozik on the birthday of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She said it was not needed and in poor taste.

NOT COOL ! Abdu doent deserve this ! But just think about it guys..if the mandli has come together & written this on Abdu’s back as a “gift”for Nimrit then is that what they think of her ?? ?am I the only 1 who is thinking this way ?? @ColorsTV @justvoot @VootSelect #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/4G97jiVYu9 — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) December 12, 2022

Now, let us see if Salman Khan raises this matter in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. The superstar has a soft corner for Abdu Rozik. He is a part of the Movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.