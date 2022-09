As the launch date of 's Bigg Boss 16 comes closer, there is huge speculation on who will be the contestants. Today, Raj Kundra has put up a cryptic tweet on how the entire truth will be out soon. The day marks a year since he was out from Mumbai's Arthur Jail. He had been arrested for running a pornography film production racket in Mumbai. Raj Kundra and maintained that they made erotic movies, and it was not hard core porn as it was made out to be. Raj Kundra has tweeted, "One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MeToo accused Sajid Khan to join Salman Khan's reality show; spill secrets about his ex girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez?

One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger ? #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers pic.twitter.com/KVSpJoNAKo — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) September 21, 2022

Raj Kundra got trolled immensely after spending a couple of months in jail after his arrest by Mumbai Crime Branch. He has not spoken much as he hopes the law will take it due course, and give him the justice which he deserves. He has been trolled immensely for the mask that we can see on him when he is in public spaces. He is now referred to as #Maskman Raj for not showing his face to the paps and media. It looks like he is all set to take off that mask soon.

But nowadays, he has made a return on Twitter. Let us see if he indeed does Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. The superstar is quite close to the Shetty sisters, and Shilpa Shetty. We saw the cute interaction between Sunanda Shetty and him during Bigg Boss 15. If Raj Kundra is on the show, general public's curiosity will indeed be piqued!