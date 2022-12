Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be one entertaining season. Last night, the promo began with songs with dulha. Later, the whole suspense was revealed. Everyone was discussing how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a person who has come as a friend from outside. They were referring to Ankit Gupta. Archana Gautam said she does not have anyone when she shed cries. She said that Ankit Gupta is always there to console Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Archana Gautam says she would have also brought a friend if that was the case. In the evening, Shiv Thakare and others laughing say that they have sworn to get Ankit Gupta out of the house. Fans of PriyAnkit are fuming on this attitude. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 promo: Tina Datta comments on MC Stan's jewellery as he nominates her; Shalin Bhanot gets abusive [WATCH]

Rajiv Adatia has slammed people asking how come people are discussing nominations so openly in the house. As we know, it is not allowed and supposed to be secretive. Also, some of the people are on good terms with Ankit Gupta. He has said that this kind of plotting is not expected in a fair and square game.

The fundamental rule of BB is u can not discuss nominations!How u can preplan as a group who u will vote for and discuss openly!Also to get back at Priyanka you want to evict Ankit the most decent player because of problems with Priyanka? Not fair! #bb16 @ColorsTV — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 20, 2022

There were also a couple of fights where Tina Datta was involved. She has slammed Archana Gautam on her upbringing time and again. Tina Datta was also quite rude in how she spoke with Sumbul Touqeer. The Imlie actress has sworn her revenge as her father was dragged in.

Tina is becoming more rude day by day! The way she speaks to Sumbul, calling Archana “Krass” Tina went out and came back worse! How is she talking!! She treats everyone around her like they beneath her! Sweetheart come back to earth and be Humble! It will take you places! #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 20, 2022

Well, Tina Datta knows how to give it back. Her fights are some of the most intense in the house. Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have mostly food fights and now it is boring.