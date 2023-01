Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed many fights. A lot of drama has unfolded in the house. There have been quite a few emotional moments too. Recently, Shalin Bhanot went through a tough time as he allegedly got anxiety attacks. He suffered from mental issues and he also had to consult a doctor. Later, over the Weekend Ka Vaar, slammed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for 'bullying' him while he was going through a nightmare. Many did not agree with the same including Rajiv Adatia. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer once again mocks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; leaves Shekhar Suman and Shiv Thakare laughing hard

Entertainment News: Rajiv Adatia shares his opinion on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta

Rajiv Adatia who has been a part of Bigg Boss in the past shared his views on social media. He wrote that he does not think that Shalin Bhanot was so depressed that he will get bullied by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta. He also questioned why the word 'bullying' did not come up when Sumbul Touqeer Khan was going through a tough time and crying.

I’m sorry I don’t believe that Shalin was so depressed and that he was being bullied by Priyanka or Tina! Why didn’t the word “ bullying come up with Sumbul when she was crying her eyes out” the way he danced and was normal In 1 sec when Tina left! Shalin is playing the game!! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 30, 2023

In the next tweet, he wrote that Depression is a very strong word and it simply doesn't appear and disappera just like that. He mentioned that it is not a joke.

Depression is a very strong word and serious problem! It doesn’t come for 2 days a dissappear over night! It makes me angry when people come saying depression depression so lightly! I know personal friends that have committed suicide because of it! It’s not a joke or for TRPS!! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 30, 2023

In the last tweet, Rajiv Adatia clarified himself and his tweet. He expressed that according to him, highlighting that Priyanka and Tina contributed to Shalin's issue was wrong. Check out his tweet below:

Again read my tweet!I never said that Shalin is not going through treatment im saying that Priyanka and Tina are not the cause of that!If he is going through something is must of been a process.The fact that it was highlighted that they are contributing to it is wrong! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 30, 2023

Post Tina Datta's exit, Shalin Bhanot appeared the happiest. He was in a cheerful mood as he joked and laughed with other contestants. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more updates.