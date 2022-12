Bigg Boss 16 housemates have voted Ankit Gupta out of the house. Salman Khan told them that he would not be eliminating any one but the decision was left to the housemates. Most of them except Priyanka Chahar Choudhary voted for Ankit Gupta. The viewers of Bigg Boss 16 are fuming with the channel and makers. They feel this is the most unfair decision ever. Prior to that, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was mocked and humiliated as they made her sit on the throne. Celebs are also surprised with this decision. Ankit Gupta looked all set for a spot in top five with his improved performance in the past couple of weeks. His friend Rajiv Adatia has called out the makers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta says Tina Datta should have been eliminated instead of him; calls Shalin Bhanot 'a very misunderstood guy'

He has said that it is a great shame that he had to leave in such a manner. It seems Ankit Gupta and he are good friends. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 makers face anger of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta fans, Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide and more

If Ankit has been evicted then it’s a great great shame!! One of the nicest most purest souls in BB this season! Sometimes I wish the ones that don’t fight all the time and don’t argue can win big boss! Sometimes a real genuine nice calm person should win!! #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 23, 2022

Sad to see Ankit go! Not only is he a dear friend but I loved him in the Him in the house!! Priyanka is strong and she will be even stronger now!! 1 against all! And the one who stands tall always succeeds! #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 24, 2022

Even Dolly Bindra has called out the makers. She said he was the nicest guy inside the house. The oneliners of Ankit Gupta have been very famous. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary make THIS classist comment on MC Stan in live feed?

Fans are up in arms against the elimination by housemates. In the past, this has happened to the likes of Abhinav Shukla and Shehzad Deol. Buzz is that Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig are finalised for the new show of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show the promo of which will be shot in Chandigarh, Punjab. Ankit Gupta might come to promote the show.