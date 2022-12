Bigg Boss 16 is on everyone's mind. The die-hard fans of the show and its contestants are only discussing the game on social media. The 16th season seems to be successful as there is a great buzz around all the contestants like Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and more. Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer Abdu Rozik is a favourite of all. A few days ago, Abdu stepped out of the house for some other professional commitment. Over this Weekend Ka Vaar, he marked his re-entry. Of course, he is new and renew Abdu that fans are getting to see. Rajiv Adatia is happy to see this new side of Abdu. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sheezan M Khan's statements on Tunisha Sharma suicide case gain spotlight, Bigg Boss 16 sees nominations of eight contestants and more

Rajiv Adatia is liking the new Abdu

Taking to Twitter, Rajiv Adatia stated that he is liking the way Abdu Rozik is now behaving inside the house. He also appeared to take an indirect jibe at by stating that Abdu has finally learnt who is his 'real friend' and who is 'using him' inside the house. Since Abdu re-entered the house, he has seemingly kept his distance from Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Sajid even said that he was a little cold toward him when he entered. Before exiting the house, there was a big debate over social media over how Abdu was being treated inside the house and Sajid's name was involved. Fans were furious when 'I love Tatti' was written on Abdu's back during Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's elimination.

Check out Rajiv Adatia's tweet below:

Im so happy the way Abdu is behaving the way he is in the house since he’s back! This new version im liking!!! He figured out who is his true friend and who’s just using him #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 26, 2022

In the past, Rajiv Adatia had stated that Abdu Rozik needs to cut himself off Sajid Khan and rather make friends with Ankit Gupta.