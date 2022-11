Bigg Boss 16 contestants are making lots of noise. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship has come under the scanner and how. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been termed as a fake couple by many Bigg Boss viewers. Even people inside the house have their own opinions on the couple. Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia has now said that the two have made the show into a TV serial. We have seen how Tina Datta is discussing how Sumbul Touqeer is kind of obsessed with Shalin Bhanot. She even tries to explain the feelings to Sumbul Touqeer saying that it happens at that age. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig feels Shiv Thakare will win Salman Khan's show for this BIG reason [Exclusive]

Shalin Bhanot has said that Sumbul Touqeer is the calming factor for him on Bigg Boss 16. He has stated that he is very protective about her and vice versa. Outside, fans have bashed him for trying to cook up a love triangle with Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer at the same time. The Imlie actress' close ones have maintained that she sees him like a father figure. This is what Rajiv Adatia had to say on the matter...

Shalin and Tina both should of signed a TV serial than BB! Because they turning BB into a TV serial and are ruining the concept of the show! #bb16 like SERIOUSLY BORING!! If it was genuine would be interesting but it’s sooooo fake!!!! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) November 20, 2022

Gautam should not of gone! He was a good player! I would of rather watched him then the Tina and Shalin angle which is boring me to bits! #bb16 #GautamSinghVig — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) November 20, 2022

He also slammed them for pushing the narrative that she is obssessed with Shalin Bhanot. Rajiv Adatia said that these two should have made Sumbul understand things like mature adults. She said she is just out of her teens and this will cause her immense mental and emotional trauma.