Bigg Boss 16 has left everyone intrigued. All the drama and fights taking place inside the house are calling for attention. Abdu Rozik is currently trending on Twitter as netizens are upset with how he is being treated inside the house. During Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and others got I Love Tatti written on Abdu's back and that did not go down well with his fans. In yesterday's episode, Sajid Khan confronted Nimrit and Abdu and stated that they should clarify their relationship. Sajid told Abdu that Nimrit has a boyfriend and he should stop doing 'Nimmi Nimmi' all the time. He told Nimrit that she is not being clear with Abdu. Now, many are of an opinion that Sajid Khan is simply playing the game. Like many, Rajiv Adatia also feels that Abdu should now stay away from Sajid Khan. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to match up to Anupamaa ratings; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is out of Top 5 [Full List Here]

should distance himself from says Rajiv

Taking to Twitter, former Bigg Boss contestant stated that Abdu should distance himself from Sajid Khan and rather make a bond with . He called the Udaariyaan star a good and loyal friend. He did not like how Sajid Khan did not allow Abdu to participate in yesterday's task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for writing ‘I Love Tatti’ on Abdu Rozik’s back; netizens take a dig at the superstar

Check out Rajiv Adatia's tweet below:

Abdu needs to cut himself off completely from Sajid! He needs to hang around Ankit! Ankit is loyal and showed it!! Even in the task yesterday Abdu wanted to cut the paper no one let him!! U can see Abdu getting frustrated now! #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 16, 2022

Do you agree with Rajiv? It seems that Abdu Rozik's bond with Sajid Khan is hampering him. His management team also wrote a letter condemning the events taking place inside the house. In a letter, the team wrote that he was being subjected to discriminatory behaviour. "It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness," it said further. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala mocks Archana Gautam for losing elections with fewer votes; call her illiterate

Take the poll below and let us know if you agree with Rajiv.