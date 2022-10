Rakhi Sawant is a Bigg Boss legend. She has been a part of the show for three seasons; season 1, season 14, and season 15. Whenever she goes in the house the TRP of the show gets a boost. Well, it is not yet known whether Rakhi will be seen in Biggs Boss 16 or not. But, she has been telling that she wishes to go inside the house. Now, recently, the actress revealed that she feels there can be a pure love story like SidNaaz in this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals about her connect with Shehnaaz Gill [Exclusive]

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Voot has come up with a show titled Bigg Buzz in which Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah will grill the eliminated contestants. While no one has been eliminated yet, Rakhi will be making an appearance on Bigg Buzz. It is also said that Rakhi will be entering Bigg Boss 16 house as a guest for one day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 promo: Priyanka Choudhary punished for Ankit Gupta's lack of interest; Abdu Rozik firmly says 'I am not a kid' [WATCH]

Well, while interacting with Krushna and Kashmera, stated that she believes that this season there will be a pure love story like SidNaaz, and it will either be between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta or Shalin Bhanot-Sumbul Touqeer Khan. She further claimed that if she goes inside the house she will surely make it happen. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Sajid Khan, Seema Parihar, Sampat Pal and more controversial contestants who were in news for wrong reasons

If you watch Bigg Boss 16, you would know that though Tina Datta and claimed that they are friends, their equation in the house is not that great. While talking about them, Rakhi stated, "Sreejita De and Tina Datta are pretending to be friends but both of them are 'zehreeli naagins' just wait and watch how they will show their true colors."

Rakhi is very keen to go inside Bigg Boss 16 house, and a few days ago, she also stated that she wants her and her boyfriend Adil Durrani’s nikah to happen inside the house. Let’s wait and watch whether her wish will come true or not.