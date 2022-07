Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for the past couple of months because of her new boyfriend Adil Khan. From the gym to the airport, the couple is spotted by the paparazzi mostly every day, and even on social media Rakhi shares a lot of videos and pictures with Adil. While of course, Rakhi’s fans love her antics, a lot of people troll her on social media for various reasons. Recently, Rakhi attended a dinner with Adil in Dubai, and their video has gone viral. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Kanika Mann wants to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

was seen wearing a high-slit shimmery gown and Adil donned a reddish suit. The actress looked stunning and Adil also looked dapper. But, netizens are trolling them and calling Rakhi 'greedy' and they are also saying that Adil is using her for publicity and to be a part of the next season of Bigg Boss.

A netizen commented, "Rakhi is greedy n this guy Adil n the rest using her for publicity n to be seen on the social platform." One more netizen wrote, "Adil is playing every best card in the deck, just to get into bigg boss."

Well, Rakhi has been a part of three seasons of Bigg Boss; season 1, 14, 15. In season 15, the actress had entered the show with her ex-husband Ritesh, and that had surely helped the TRP of Bigg Boss.

The actress has also multiple times said that if Bigg Boss calls her this time with her boyfriend Adil Khan, she is ready to enter the house. She has also stated that Adil is getting many music video offers. So, is their relationship fake and just for publicity? Well, only Rakhi and Adil can answer this question.

A few days ago, Rakhi had spoken about ’s nude photoshoot, and her bizarre statement was that monkeys stole the actor’s clothes.