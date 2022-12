Bigg Boss season 16 has grabbed all the attention of contestants' constant fights and dramas. Ankit Gupta became the new King of the house and was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for his laziness. Recently, contestant MC Stan has been feeling now for quite a few days now and has been telling everyone that he wants to go home. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host will give a chance to MC Stan to leave the house. Yes, you read that right! A promo was released by the makers on their official Instagram handle, wherein Salman can be seen asking MC Stan why he wants to go home and why he keeps saying it. Salman tries to motivate MC Stan by telling him about his fans, but the latter says that he does not want to stay back. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta has been eliminated from Salman Khan's show; fans express disappointment [View Tweets]

In the video, Salman tries to make MC Stan understand that he should make his fans proud. Salman tells MC Stan with which mindset did he come inside the house. MC Stan says that he does not feels like staying in the show and people must have got bored with him. Salman reminds him about his fans and says that what will his fans think of him as he wants to quit the show. But. Salman does not see MC Stan getting convinced to stay back. Later, Salman tells MC Stan that Bigg Boss will open the main door and he can leave if he wants to. Also Read - TRP report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa neck-to-neck; Imlie catches up rapidly

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo -

MC Stan can be seen getting up from the couch and walking towards the main door. In another promo video, Tina Datta gets scolded and schooled by Salman for discussing outside topics in the house. Tina gets emotional and requests Salman to speak to her in person. Tina says that she is unable to cope in the house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans term Varun Sood's shirtless pics as break-up glow, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma gets birthday surprise and more

Audiences will witness a wildcard entry into the house. Actor will enter the house and leave the conetstant shocked. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill will be joining Salman Khan on the show and the two will perform on Dil Diyan Gallan.