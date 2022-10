Bigg Boss 16 started on 1st October 2022, and it has already been in the news for multiple reasons and one of them is Sajid Khan. In 2018, the filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement in India. Many actresses had opened up about how Sajid behaved with them. So, when he came on Bigg Boss 16, netizens were not happy about his participation as they felt that how can a #MeToo accused man get a chance to participate in a reality show? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Not just Shehnaaz Gill, THESE ex-contestants of Salman Khan's show have suffered incessant trolling for being pro and against top stars

Bigg Boss 16 has been making it to the headlines in entertainment news for the past many months. Now, today, ‘Remove Sajid Khan’ has been trending on social media. Netizens have started a petition demanding his eviction from ’s reality show. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer faces wrath for looking down on Abdu Rozik and creating fake love angle with Shalin Bhanot [View Tweets]

No man should be able to clear his name through these shows...#MeToo Remove Sajid Khan — Ruchi (@panickattack11) October 6, 2022

Pls everyone sign this petition. This is much bigger than fandoms and stan twitter. Try doing the right thing. #TejRan #TejRanFam I urge @BiggBoss to Remove Sajid Khan (MeToo accused) From The Show #EvictSajidKhan - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/3hrjFENDb8 via @ChangeOrg_India — P ❤️|| TejRan || (@tejranxdreams) October 5, 2022

As a responsible human, I would really like to ask you all to do this. I urge @BiggBoss to Remove Sajid Khan (MeToo accused) From The Show #EvictSajidKhan - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/XeQkDpQWsG via @ChangeOrg_India — R.I.T.Z.Z (@bluemoonxstar) October 5, 2022

When it comes to show, Sajid is making his presence felt in the house. His conflicts with Shalin Bhanot and bromance with Abdu Rozik have grabbed everyone’s attention. This week Sajid is also nominated, so let’s see if the audience will save him by giving votes or if he will be eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 5, Live Updates: Tina Datta questions Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer's connection

Advertisement

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have a huge fight, and Sajid is seen trying to solve issues between them. In the end, he becomes a mediator and tells Shiv and Stan to hug and be friends again. It’s been just 5 days, and already a few fights have taken place. Let’s wait and watch what BB16 has in store for us in the coming days.