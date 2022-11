Speculations have been doing the rounds of social media that Gautam Vig has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. While there is no confirmation about Gautam's eviction, fans have been reacting to the viral news that has taken the social media by storm. Fans are now demanding the makers of the hosted controversial reality show to bring Gautam back as a wild card contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Dalljiet Kaur to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's BF Mahir Pandhi — All the hot scoop on wildcard contestants of Salman Khan's show

Inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Gautam has been in the news for his closeness with Sharma. He has been accused of using Soundarya to be in the game and creating fake love angle on the show. Though the actor has maintained that he has true feelings for Soundarya and vice versa, housemates. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Kya karu main marr jau?' and many more such iconic memes and dialogues of Bigg Boss House [Watch Video]

Now that the reports of Gautam's elimination have surfaced, fans are expressing their wish to see the contestant re-enter the house as a wild card contestant. Many people are even sympathiszing towards him saying that he was always getting bashed on the show for some reason or the other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's rumoured beau Mahir Pandhi coming on Salman Khan's show as a wild card?

In the recent episodes, Gautam was seen telling Soundarya that he doesn't want to close to her inside the house and if there is any spark between the two, they will figure it out outside the show. Soundarya was taken aback by Gautam's shocking opinion and somehow agreed to his views.

Ladki ka chakkar babu bhayia ladki ka chakkar le bethi #GautamVig ko #BiggBoss — Harji Chahal (@HarjiChahal) November 18, 2022

#GautamVig my symapthies to him fkr saying Meri aur Ankit ka comparison kar rahi hai..kahan maein kahan woh ??n

GOGO pls stay & try to become Good human like him .. TroPHY baad maein BANDHE ne sabka dil jeeta hai #AnkitGupta #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — BeWise (@Bhavya42680806) November 18, 2022

#Gautamvig was going good before his love angle with Soundarya. She ruined his game BIG TIME. #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — H A D I A ? (@PaigesAngel_) November 18, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.