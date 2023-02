Bigg Boss 16 runners-up Shiv Thakare is back in his hometown of Amravati. The young man who runs a dance studio in the city got a rousing welcome. It seems people had gathered on the streets to get a look of the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner. Shiv Thakare's home was decorated with floral rangolis and balloons to welcome their boy. The young man got more votes than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to emerge as the runners-up. Two members of the Mandali have landed up in the top 2. This time, the results of Bigg Boss 16 were most unexpected and many people got a shock. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dismisses rumours of how makers were forced to eliminate her to make MC Stan the winner

Shiv Thakare was one of the strongest players in the game. He was also the leader of the Mandali on the show. Shiv Thakare really wanted to win Bigg Boss Hindi but it was his BFF MC Stan to took home the trophy. Take a look at the pics on social media...

The hunk from Maharashtra has been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. There are rumours that Colors has given him a contract for a few years. As we know, Colors Marathi is also a big channel. Shiv Thakare wants to work in films becoming a common man hero.