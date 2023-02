Bigg Boss 16 - Who will be the winner of the latest season of 's show? This question is on the minds of everyone. The show is a few days away from the finale and every contestant is putting the best foot forward to stay in the game. One contestant is confirmed to go to the finale week. We are talking about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as she has won Ticket To The Finale Week. There is a debate going on that she has received the ticket on a platter. Now, Nimrit's Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Rutuja Sawant has shared her opinion and stated that Nimrit does not deserve to be in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 PROMO: 'Karma' say netizens as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is reduced to tears during torture task after Archana Gautam unleashes her fury [View Tweets]

Bigg Boss 16: Rutuja Sawant says Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia does not deserve TTFW

Exclusively to BollywoodLife, Rutuja stated that Nimrit has given the least amount of contribution to the show and she does not deserve to be in the top. She said, "Yes, I totally believe that she has been given a ticket to finale on a platter because she did nothing. Nimrit is the person who has given the least amount of content in the show. Even, Sumbul has given much more content than Nimrit. Apart from bitching and mocking others, she has done nothing." She mentioned that either Archana Gautam or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary should have got the Ticket To The Finale Week. She said that Shiv Thakare is also a better player than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

When asked whom does she see in the top three in Bigg Boss 16? She names Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare.

This week, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for elimination. They lost a task and now they are in danger zone. Nimrit Kaur is going to go to the finale week along with the remaining contestants. It remains to be seen who from the so-called mandli gets eliminated.