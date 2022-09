Last week, dropped a bomb when he announced the 16th season of his reality show Bigg Boss. In the teaser, Salman said that in 15 years everyone had played their games, but this time, it will be the turn of Bigg Boss to play it. While many names have cropped up, it is now being said that former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit along with Saath Nibhana Saathiya's former Gopi bahu Gia Manek will be participating in Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did you know 500 workers spend 6 months making the house for Salman Khan's reality show? Here are some interesting facts

According to Tellychakkar, Gia and Ridhima have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16. The talks are reportedly on and soon it will be known if things have worked out between them or not.

Last year, Ridhima was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. She was considered as a strong contestant, however, she was eliminated from the show sooner than expected. However, her elimination did not come through the viewers but with the majority of her fellow contestants. Fans had then raised question saying that Ridhima's eviction was unfair.

When Bigg Boss 15 was announced, Ridhima's name had cropped up but things did materalize between her and the makers for some reason. While she couldn't be a part of the last season, there are high chances that Ridhima might get another chance to showcase her mettle in Bigg Boss 16.

Meanwhile, Gia's name also been cropping up for the past several seasons. But she never got a chance to be on the show. It was being said that the makers and the actress did not come to agreement for some reasons for the past seasons. It remains to be seen Gia comes onboard for this upcoming season.

On the other hand, many names that are going around about the possible Big Boss 16 participants include Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, comedian and Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui and TV actress Kanika Mann.