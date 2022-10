Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig is facing massive criticism in the house after he took captaincy over sacrificing everyone's food and this left the inmates fuming and how. But 's reaction over Gautam's taking captaincy was shocking. The filmmaker was seen openly abusing him and his mother and nothing happened against him. Sajid went on a hunger strike and decided that he will only eat food until Gautam's captaincy will be snatched. But Bigg Boss played his game and called Sajid and Nimrit into the confession room and treated them to pizza. This move by Bigg Boss left the netizens unimpressed, And now Devoleena Bhattarchjee strongly reacted to Sajid using Gautam and his mother.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Sajid Khan filthy and cheap

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena expressed her anger and took to Twitter and slammed Sajid Khan for his cheap behaviour, " Well for a sec even I thought it was a selfish decision by #GautamVig.But it is still ok. And he has all the right to do whatever he feels within his limits. But wondering why abusing #Gautam and his mother by #Sajid is not even questioned. It was filthy & cheap."

Well for a sec even I thought it was a selfish decision by #GautamVig.But it is still ok. And he has all the right to do whatever he feels within his limits. But wondering why abusing #Gautam and his mother by #Sajid is not even questioned. It was filthy & cheap. @BiggBoss #bb16 — (@Devoleena_23) October 30, 2022

Well, not only Devoleena but even netizens are slamming Sajid Khan and are claiming that now his real face is being exposed.

So much drama on #BiggBoss16. Terrible language used by #SajidKhan against #GautamSinghVig. #ArchanaGautam even hit him! They are justifying Gautam's decision. Kudos to #PriyankaChaharChaudhary, #Soundarya and #AnkitGupta for showing humanity and being kind to him. #BB16 — Deepansh Duggal (@Deepansh75) October 29, 2022

I dont know but from yesterday decision i am supporting #GautamVig

And one thing i loved is when he said “aapse bhi kabhi galti hui hogi”

Believe or not #SajidKhan failed in his strategy to whitewash his image — Aamir Akhtar (@aamireneur) October 30, 2022

While Gautam Vig has shined throughout and has emerged as a winner among his fans, Soundarya Sharma too has received a lot of love and appreciation for standing beside Gautam.