@aslisajidkhan @colorstv #mandli #family #burgir". Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik have exited the house, while fans are saddened by Abdu's exit, many are celebrating Sajid Khan's outsed as there was lots of criticism for the filmmaker due to him being MeToo accused. While Sajid exited the house, he had an emotional breakdown, and everybody in the house was crying especially the mandala, the fans were unhappy with it and called it an unnecessary glorification. And now just a few minutes ago, took to her Instagram and share pictures of Sajid and Abdu bonding over burgir (burger) at her residence. Farah is extremely happy with brother Sajid Khan's stint in the house and mentioned how winning hearts is more important than the trophy. "My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16 .. sometimes its even better to just win hearts ♥️♥️♥️ @abdu_rozik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Abdu and Sajid are looking extremely happy together, they created a great body with ch other inside the house. These pictures only show that they have come a long way and have seen a lot of ups and downs while maintaining this friendship, but their bond is intact. After Abdu's re-entry into the house, he maintained his distance from the filmmaker due to looking negative in the house and just before his exit for the second time, Abdu was even seen exposing the filmmaker about his bad behaviour with him including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan at loggerheads during the nominations task; Imlie actress taunts her over Shalin Bhanot

The mandala was also breaking slowly everybody started having problems with Said Khan, Sumbul Touqeer was also the soft target of Sajid Khan and lastly, we saw Shiv Thakare taking a strong stand for the Image actress as how he made Sajid realise his mistake and he later even apologised for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia upsets netizens who find her obsessed with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; say, 'Insecure person' [Read Tweets]