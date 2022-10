'Kahani main naya twist.' Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting day after day. Last night was one of the most engaging episodes where we saw Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot indulging in a huge fight courtesy Sumbul Touqeer. Sumbul sits with Gautam and Tina Datta where they tease her for doing overtime with them and ask her to go and meet Shalin. To which she leaves the room and goes to Shalin and casually tells him about how they teased her taking his name. Shalin immediately goes and starts fighting with Gautam, the two boys indulge in a heated argument where Sumbul intervenes and tells Shalin that he shouldn't fight to take her name.

After everything calms down blasts at Sumbul with a very heavy tone and asks her, what she wants. Sajid tells Sumbul, "What do you want? You cry when Shalin doesn’t stand up for you. You cry asking him to support you. When he stood up for you, you stopped him. What is it that you want?".

Sumbul tells Sajid that she can fight her battles to which he questions her why she cries that Shalin doesn't take a stand against her, Sumbul expressed her concern that after her father visited the show, she is worried that he thinks that, ' I cannot fight my battle." Sajid tells her, " You decide and tell us how to treat you. Should we treat you as an 18-yr-old kid or an 18-yr-old adult? Because you keep changing your mind". In the entire conversation, Shalin was present with her and tried to calm Sumbul and handle the situation along with her, Well, clearly Shalin and Gautam are the new enemies in the house and it will be only interesting to watch how far this enmity will go in the Bigg Boss house.