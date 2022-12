Bigg Boss 16 has gained momentum on the TRP charts. The show hosted by Salman Khan is keeping everyone glued to the screens. Fights, drama, romance, and friendship is in abundance inside the controversial house. It has been more than 60 days now but the show has rarely seen any elimination. Sreejita De who got eliminated early on has now returned as a wild card contestant. Tina Datta who was eliminated has also re-entered the show. This week, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot have been nominated for elimination. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar teaser: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer gets a title and release date; looks entertaining AF [WATCH]

While these four have been nominated, the voting lines remain closed for this week. Which means none of them will get eliminated. The fans are confused and many seem to be disappointed as they feel that Sajid Khan is being saved. Now, a tweet made by The Khabri makes a shocking claim. It states that Sajid Khan has a deal in which he has been given the minimum guaranteed stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house. As per the deal, he will stay inside the house until January 23, 2023. There is no confirmation on the same whatsoever.

Ever since Sajid Khan has entered the house, there has been a massive debate on social media. Many demanded that he be removed from the show as he was accused of Me Too in the past. Given the history, many objected to his participation in the show that airs on National Television. However, he is still inside the house and is being called as the Mastermind too.

Currently, there's a mandali that has Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan. But the latest promo video of the show suggests that there is going to be a fight in this mandali soon.