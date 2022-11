Bigg Boss 16 appears to be different than the previous seasons. There are a few changes that have been incorporated. Like there is no morning wake-up song. But some ground rules remain the same. Like, no one is allowed to smoke in the garden area or speak in English. But many have been breaking these rules. It was just yesterday that Bigg Boss had warned contestants about smoking in the garden area but today, Sajid Khan was once again caught smoking on camera. He was smoking in the garden whilst seated on a chair right outside the designated zone. Netizens are furious and how.

Netizens angry with Bigg Boss

On Twitter, netizens are slamming as well as Bigg Boss for not punishing him for the same. Rather, Sajid Khan has been made the captain of the house despite him breaking the major house rule. Netizens are furious over Bigg Boss for not taking any action against him.

Sajid Khan sitting on sofa set & smoking with crossed legs!! Like how can he me even made captain?? ? Biesdness next level ? #SoundaryaSharma #PriyankaChacharChoudhary #biggboss #Bb16 pic.twitter.com/kshYhJVrl8 — soundarya Sharma fanclub ? (@namemaikyarak) November 14, 2022

Sajid khan openly smoking cigarettes during captaincy task and big boss not warning him... Please get him out of house@BeingSalmanKhan #BIGBOSS16 #sajidkhan — Kuldeep (@Kuldeep30883929) November 14, 2022

Totally biased show, Sajid smoking in open and big boss did not said anything, save all the members of his group and I think later on will give one more power to save 2 more persons..just boycott this biased show. — Anuj Chauhan (@Chauhan__Anuj) November 14, 2022

Sajid is smoking continuously outside and bigg Boss is scared of him to point it ! Rules todo aur bigg Boss power denge ! Kya fake task hai bhai direct captain announce kar do na from chugli group! So biased ! So bad ! Fake Bigg Boss is back again ! — Rohit S (@Rohittmann) November 14, 2022

Sajid was smoking openly again today, and then he went in to become the captain!! waaaah! Hypocrisy ki bhi koi seema hoti hai Bigg Boss! #Sajidkhan #bb16 #BiggBoss #Biggboss16 — Jeevika Singh (@Jeevikas40) November 14, 2022

What is your stand on this? Even Gauahar Khan has objected to it via Twitter.