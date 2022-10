The presence of Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be the biggest controversy of the season. Now, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal has claimed that she is receiving rape threats ever since she filed an official complaint on the presence of Sajid Khan on the show. She also took to Twitter where she wrote that after she wrote a letter to the I&B Ministry, she has been getting rape threats on Twitter. She said that someone wants to stop the process. She said she wants Delhi cops to file an FIR and investigate the matter right now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra reveals Sajid Khan had flashed his private parts at her; asks Salman Khan to take a stand

जब से #SajidKhan को Big Boss से बाहर करने के लिए I&B मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है, तबसे मुझे इंस्टाग्राम पर रेप की धमकी दी जा रही है। ज़ाहिर है ये हमारा काम रोकना चाहते हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को शिकायत दे रही हूं। FIR दर्ज करें और जाँच करें। जो लोग भी इनके पीछे है उनको अरेस्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/8YBq5oJ5TV — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 12, 2022

The presence of Sajid Khan has not impressed netizens. Sona Mohapatra was one of the first to express her rage saying that this is unfair to the alleged victims of his sexual harassment. Later, actresses like Mandana Karimi spoke up against this decision to have Sajid Khan on a TV show. Swati Maliwal has written to the I&B Ministry saying that it is inappropriate to feature a "sexual predator" on a primetime show.

In her letter, she wrote, "The allegations against Sajid Khan are extremely serious in nature and should be investigated at the earliest. Under no circumstances such alleged sexual offenders should be promoted on national television and OTT platforms."

She said that his presence is humiliating for the women who risked a lot to speak up against his inappropriate sexual advances. She said that he was in a position of power and authority when he preyed on them. The industry body, FWICE has said that Sajid Khan has stayed away from the limelight for a long time, and has the right to make a living. They said that if people have an issue they should file a legal case.