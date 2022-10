Bigg Boss 16 fans have been against the makers for bringing Sajid Khan on the show. They have said that there was no need to give such a big platform to the filmmaker who has been accused in the #MeToo scandal by more than nine women. In fact, people were upset that Sajid Khan got the support of Shehnaaz Gill who has a very clean image. In the past few days, even Shilpa Shinde has hinted that people should let bygones be bygones with Sajid Khan and one should focus on good things. Now, Sajid Khan has got support from none other than Lock Upp finalist Payal Rohatgi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik beats Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others; becomes the most popular contestant

In her Insta stories, Payal Rohatgi wrote that Sajid Khan alleged wronged six women as per the stories of the victims. She said that Sajid Khan faced immense flak and public humiliation after what happened. She said the six women can take Sajid Khan to court. Payal Rohatgi further wrote, "But let me put it on record when even murderers have been given the right to reform by the values of Mahatma Gandhi then here even Sajid Khan has the right to live. He has the right to earn money. He has the right to repent." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan NOT annoyed with Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot's bond on Salman Khan's show; Imlie star reacts to housemates' gossip [Exclusive]

It looks like she took a dig at Mandana Karimi. The Iran born actress and model had apparently said that she did not wish to be a part of Bollywood if people like Sajid Khan got chances to re-establish himself. She further wrote on her Insta story, "Let him fight for his right. You oppose him but don’t do the drama of quitting Bollywood.” It should be noted that Mandana Karimi said that she was misquoted on the quitting Bollywood part. The actress has been vocal about the issues faced by Iranian women right now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Before Abdu Rozik, THESE international celebrities gained massive popularity in Salman Khan's show