Bigg Boss 16 fans who had been wanting to see Sajid Khan eliminated finally saw their wish fulfilled. Ever since he became a part of the show, people called out the channel and makers for giving him such a platform. Sajid Khan has left the show to work on his movie. A whole journey video was made on him. Fans of the show are extremely upset as Abdu Rozik who was much loved did not get such a farewell. Sajid Khan said he is getting a chance to make a movie after four years and it is a priceless opportunity for him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's exit leaves Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer in tears; fans say, 'Mandali Nahi Family Hai' [Watch Video]

Post his exit, everyone has been praising Sajid Khan. Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are inconsolable. Fans are trolling them saying that they did not feel this emotion when Ankit Gupta was eliminated in an unfair manner. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's new song Pyar wins over listeners; fans feel he must have remembered Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia while shooting

Sorry, this failed makeover attempt with an edited pic, sad music, and sad background struggle narration will not help #BiggBoss16 , this Chicha doesn't deserve this grand exit, Abdu deserves all this limelight — randeep singh (@R45lovers) January 15, 2023

Of course he was unique, after sexually harassing 9 women he was being treated as a royalty not only by bb but also the inside mandali. Badhava inhone hi diya. #BiggBoss16 — BTS SUPERGIRL (@btssupergirl) January 15, 2023

Finally #SajidKhan gya... ab maja ayega dekhnee.. alwayss bkwass krta tha.. comedy ke name pr mtlb kuchbhi...?? #BiggBoss16#PriyankaChaharChaudhary? #PriyanKit — Prasenjit Kuiry (@101Prasenjit) January 15, 2023

Hey @SimplySajidK Bro Listen : You are a MOLESTER and will be a MOLESTER for life,no reality show specially #BiggBoss16 changes your identity of MOLESTER. #SajidKhan #BB16 #ShivThakare — ?????™ (@Real_Kapil1) January 15, 2023

Sajid Khan told that he would meet everyone in the grand finale. Now, Mandali has to survive on the show on their own. He has told Shiv Thakare to take care of the group and move ahead. Tomorrow, we will see the nominations! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer and other contestants have interesting projects in the pipeline [Find Out]