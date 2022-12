Last week, Tina Datta re-entered the Bigg Boss 16 house after getting eliminated due to least number of votes. This week, , Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and again Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination. And it looks like the hosted controversial reality show will finally see an eviction this week and this time, it is Sajid Khan, who has reportedly been shown the exit door. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur pens a special message after seeing him cry over 'Ghar se chitti'; says, 'Play fair, play with...'

According to The Khabri, Sajid has been eliminated from the house. Fans have been expressing their happiness and joy over the possible eviction of Sajid from the show. Many people commented that , Nimrit Alhuwalia will now cry over who will save them elimination while some people were of the opinion that Shiv, MC Stan and Abdu will now shine inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to match up to Anupamaa ratings; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is out of Top 5 [Full List Here]

Exclusive And Confirmed #SajidKhan Has Been Eliminated from The House Retweeet If Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 16, 2022

@thesparklish if it's true I'll be the happiest person ?? — malllsss? (@BaralMalika) December 16, 2022

Mast decision lia Ab wapis dekhna chalu karta hu #bb16

Aaj last week k poore episodes dekh lunga. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — Shubham (@shubhamk_001) December 16, 2022

Finally Shiv,Mc Stan and Abdu will more shine now — ZionRoseShahz (@RoseShahz) December 16, 2022

After Sajid, Shiv, Shalin and Tina were nominated during the nominations task, a ticker showed in the episode that the voting lines for this week will remain closed as there might be no eviction. Sajid has hardly been nominated and this week will mark his third nomination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for writing ‘I Love Tatti’ on Abdu Rozik’s back; netizens take a dig at the superstar

Netizens had felt that the makers of Bigg Boss 16 were in no mood to have any eviction. Many people had expressed their disappointment over the format of no evictions. A new promo had also hinted that Sajid could be staying on the show. Currently, the show is on this third month run and has 14 contestants in the show. The last contestant who was evicted was Gautam Singh Vig. After that, the show has had no evictions.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Sajid Khan over the prank played on and confusing the Tajikstani's feeling for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Sajid suggested Abdu to write 'Happy Birthday Nimmi' on his body to wish Nimrit on her birthday. When Abdu requested them to write 'I love you' on his back, 'I love tatti' was written on his back. Salman told Sajid that he too, like many others, didn't like the joke. Sajid clarifies that it was not at Abdu's expense at all. Salman tells Abdu next time to not tolerate such jokes.