Ever since 's name was announced as a contestant in hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16, many people have objected to his participation of the #MeToo accused on the show. While artistes such as , and Sherlyn Chopra have sought for his removal, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now defended the filmmaker saying that he has served his punishment in the MeToo case and has all the right to survive and earn his living.

Responding to Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal's letter written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking Sajid's removal from the show, FWICE said in a letter that Sajid was banned for a year following sexual assault allegations. They stated that the ban was lifted in March 2019. It further stated that FWICE was satisfied with Sajid's behaviour during the period of his ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment.

"He has also gone through the tough trials of the POSH committee and a lot of humiliation during those trying days in social media and other public platforms. A person who has already suffered his punishment and obeyed the decision of the IFTDA and the FWICE cannot be again tried and punished for the same offence. He has all the right to survive and earn his living and hence he has joined the Bigg Boss show. It is therefore requested to you to kindly please allow Sajid Khan to work for the show Bigg Boss and do not initiate any action against him as per the appeal submitted by the Delhi Commission of Women," read the letter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig and other contestants' education qualification will leave you shocked

We write to Hon'ble Minister I&B @ianuragthakur ji in response to a letter issued by @DCWDelhi to him regarding Actor -Director @SimplySajidK 's presence in @BiggBoss and make an appeal that Sajid Khan has faced his punishment and should be allowed to work for his living. pic.twitter.com/SqHppugbP6 — Federation of Western India Cine Employees (@fwicemum) October 11, 2022

Sajid was accused of sexual misconduct during the MeToo movement in 2018. The allegations includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.