Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows that has managed to keep viewers hooked to the screens with their controversies. Bigg Boss season 16 started airing 2 weeks now and within no time it has surely impressed the netizens with its fights and arguments. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, was back with his special segment Big Bulletin, where he made contestants laugh with his one-liners and shayaris. He invited Shiv Thakre and Nimrit Kaur to join him and asked them tough questions. Shekhar asked both Shiv and Nimrit about groupism. Contestants revealed that there are different groups in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: When Sajid Khan spoke about his break-up with Gauahar Khan; 'Mai uss waqt ladkiyon ke saath...'

spoke his heart out about groupism topic and said Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Guatam Vij, Nimrit Kaur, and Sumbul Toqueer Khan as TV stars ka group. Gautam clarified that he is not part of any group and also revealed that he took Tina's name for nominations despite being friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan requests Salman Khan to help her brother; here's what he decided

Sajid's groupism comment left TV stars upset. Contestants lost their calm over his comment. Tina tried to clarify Sajid and said that they are just actors. Sajid received support from MC Stan and Shiv. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia has a massive breakdown after Shiv Thakare tells her, 'Overacting karke kuch nahi hota' [Watch]

Advertisement

was the first contestant who got evicted from 's Bigg Boss 16 show.