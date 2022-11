Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam is back creating the ruckus in the house as she believes this is the real entertainment, she can offer to be the contestant. In the latest promo, you can see Archana who has always shown her obsession for the kitchen refusing to do duties in 's captaincy leaving him fuming. Archana tells Sajid that those who have less duties he can give more work and she is not her to become daasi. To which Sajid angrily asks her to get out of the kitchen. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tells Archana if she is not here to become daasi than they will not even let her become the Maharani of the house.

Archana Gautam has been fighting over food and the kitchen for quite a time and this has left the entire house irked. Shiv Thakare decides to teach her the lesson and he threatens her that if she continues the drama she will cry by the evening and even takes her entire clothes from the wardrobe and tells her he will burn all of them.

Watch the video of Sajid Khan lashing out at Archana Gautam as she creates a ruckus in his captaincy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While netizens are having a field day and are living the drama that Archana has been creating in the house, they even claim that one cannot expect loyalty from her and that she is showing her true Colors. One user commented, " Archana ko nomination se dar nahin lagta to tina se bolati mujhe krr de Priyanka ne Sahi kiya, Priyanka se bolti hai darti hai khud ko save kon nhi karega ". While another user said, " Archana needs to play a better game. Har time jhagde karna is making me lose interest in this show." One more user slammed her and said, " Archana se friendship krna matlb saap se dosti krna ek hi baat h jo kbhi kbhi dasss skti h, Priyanka aap jaldi samjh jao". Will Shiv put a break on Archana's drama?