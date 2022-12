Bigg Boss 16 fans are kind of upset. As per leading handles like The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak, there are no eliminations this week. As per estimates, Sajid Khan was at the bottom of the voting trends. The other name was that of Tina Datta. It seems Tina Datta is lowest on the Voot app as per what some are saying on Twitter. This was the first time that Sajid Khan came into the nominations. Netizens are upset with this decision of the channel. There is a consensus that the channel is biased towards Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and more contestants who needed immediate medical help when inside the controversial house

It seems MC Stan is leading as far as votes are concerned. His organic fan base on ground is huge. He has got over 30 per cent votes. There is a very small margin between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It seems Shalin Bhanot had more votes than Sajid Khan and Tina Datta. The whole love story of Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot has worked against their favour. Now, netizens feel that Sajid Khan might stay on for a really long time on Salman Khan's show. Take a look at the comments...

Sajid damad h or tina shalin ka love angle khtm ho jayega agr tina gayi to.. Bigg boss ki duvidha smjho?? — Sonam Singh (@RealSonamSingh) December 1, 2022

Bro tina Jane wali thi lekin nahi colours face hai na to kaise bhejenge tina ko ye to bhai galat hai agr iske jagah pe dusra koi hota to pic.twitter.com/TqAn2yhHZb — Tanvir Shaikh (@Tanvir1107_143) December 1, 2022

Beta damaad nhi Jane wala tha Teri Bahu Jane wali thi pic.twitter.com/lfvmJhkj15 — Mr. Suddu (@MrSuddu) December 1, 2022

Ye @BiggBoss wale 100© bik gaye he.jab elimination karna hi nahi hota he to humse vote kyu karate he? Faltu me internet ka kharcha karate sale.sajid ko bachane k liye bigg boss ulta hone ko bhi taiyyar he. kuch to saram karlo — Rifaqat Baloch (@rifaqatm32) December 1, 2022

Aisa kitne din karenge next week bhi sajid nominate hona chahiye??? — sanket Gawde (@sanketgawde1511) December 1, 2022

It looks like fans are upset with the makers. There is always a speculation about how some contestants come with a minimum guarantee. This means they are confident of stay for a certain number of weeks.