This week A lot of drama has happened in so far with multiple fights and arguments taking place inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. On Tuesday's episode, the nomination task took place and this week, , Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have landed in the danger zone for elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya slammed by Abdu Rozik fans for defending mandali in bullying matter; Urvashi Dholakia calls out the group

During the task, since Soundarya Sharma has received a special power to save three contestants among the other two captains Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta. Shiv Thakare gets nominated. He then takes , Archana Gautam, Vikas and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's name for nomination. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi shares cryptic post on dating rumours, Banni Chow Home Delivery to go off-air and more

Priyanka then gets nominated by Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia but she gets saved by Soundarya who uses her special power as a captain. Then Nimrit got nominated for emotionally blackmailing Sajid Khan but she also gets saved by Soundarya, who also saves Ankit when he nominated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Arti Singh calls Shalin Bhanot 'compulsive liar' and 'insensitive'; hopes Tina Datta has got a 'reality check'

MC Stan gets saved as no one takes his name. Then Shalin also gets nominated by majority of housemates. At the end of the episode, Sajid, Shiv, Shalin and Tina remain the ones who get nominated for this week's elimination. There were constant fights and arguments as housemates nominated each other during the task.

It remains to be seen which of these four contestants will be saved by the audience votes and which contestant will be shown the exit door. Last week, Tina was eliminated due to least number of votes. However, she was brought back on the show when Bigg Boss gave another chance to Shalin to save her.