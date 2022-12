Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss season 16 is one of the most popular reality shows these days. We've seen love-hate relationships, fights, and contestants fighting with Big Boss. We have seen Big Boss scolding the housemates for their behavior in the house. We all know that Housefull director Sajid Khan smoked inside the BB house; also, Archana Gautam and Priyanka kept sleeping during the day; and how can we forget about the English-speaking rule in the house? This time, Big Boss is leading the charge to change the rules. Let's find out in the video when Bigg Boss season 16 contestants broke the rule and got schooled by Bigg Boss. Watch Video. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia trolled for crying after being called weak; netizens slam her emotional drama