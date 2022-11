Bigg Boss 16: If had entered the show to whitewash his image after being accused in Metoo then seems like this isn't happening and the show is not working in his favour. Sajid Khan's participation in the show left many irked and demanded his eviction but it's been more than 50 days he is still there, and nobody has yet managed to get him out of the show. And now there is a top trend on Twitter for Sajid Khan and once again the viewers have demanded to evict the filmmaker from the show after he displays his privileges and attitude of being superior to all in the show claimed by netizens in his fight with Archana Gautam. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar started this trend evict Sajid Khan form the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam fans lambast Tina Datta for elitist attitude during morning anthem [Read Tweets]

Who thinks #BiggBoss #biggboss16

should: EVICT SAJID NOW Retweet gets a retweet; sajid needs to be held accountable for his actions against women. #MeToo — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) November 26, 2022

Means seriously , o God ,

This man is pathetic EVICT SAJID NOW pic.twitter.com/gRwu8oHhso — allya singh (@SinghAllya) November 26, 2022

I have never seen a contestant being favoured so much in #BiggBoss Tasks are designed for his team, they are made Sanchalaks in tasks and given powers to save many from Nominations. He is being constantly saved from Nominations so that he doesnt get eliminated EVICT SAJID NOW — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 26, 2022

There is a saying that truth hurts, doesn't it, #ArchanaGautam? just merely stating the facts that millions of us know and see everyday in #BB16 yet many andhbhakts won't see anything past their beloved idols, who are being Chelas of a molester EVICT SAJID NOW pic.twitter.com/zqNe1mBr4H — ARCHANA GAUTAM TM ? (@archanagautamTM) November 26, 2022

I never seen such a disgusting director in my whole life ? he should be behind the bars not in the BB house EVICT SAJID NOW https://t.co/ytEqncdi0H — Rahul Rahul (@RahulPatne7) November 26, 2022

However, in the weekend ka vaar we witnessed how Sajid Khan apologised to Archana and even hugged her and let the bygones be bygones.