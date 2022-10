Filmmaker Sajid Khan's entry into Bigg Boss 16 house left many furious. The Housefull maker was accused of #Metoo allegedly by nine women. Thus, his presence in a show that airs on national television led to a massive debate on social media. Many were against Sajid Khan being a part of Bigg Boss 16. In fact, Sherlyn Chopra also filed a complaint against Sajid Khan at Juhu Police Station on October 19 in connection to #Metoo. The recent update, in this case, is that Sherlyn Chopra has recorded her fresh statement with the house.

to be summoned by the police?

As reported by ANI, a woman officer recorded Sherlyn's statement after which she was assured that Sajid Khan would be summoned by the police for the investigation. Sherlyn also questioned . She mentioned that Salman Khan is ignoring the plight of women and he is not taking any stand on this. It is unfortunate that Sajid Khan is in Bigg Boss house, said Sherlyn'.

Mumbai | A woman officer of Juhu police recorded my statement.Police assured me Sajid Khan will be immediately called from Bigg Boss house for questioning. It's unfortunate that such an accused is in Bigg Boss house. Action must be taken as we want justice: Sherlyn Chopra (29.10) pic.twitter.com/2aGRhWOdWQ — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

My special request is to Salman Khan who's very conveniently ignoring the plight of women who've been wronged by his friend. People call you 'Bhaijaan', why can't you take a stand for us? We'll silently protest outside Salman Khan's house: Sherlyn Chopra (29.10) pic.twitter.com/i0Rtogkr5A — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

Earlier, even actor objected to Sajid Khan's entry into Bigg Boss 16 house. He had shared a picture on Instagram that was about removing Sajid from Bigg Boss 16 and it was all over entertainment news. Stars like , and many others too demanded his removal. But some also said that he deserves a second chance. What is your take on it?