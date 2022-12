Bigg Boss 16 has seen four nominated contestants this week. We have Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare. Now the rumors are that voting lines are closed this week. The filmmaker has hardly been coming in the nominations. This is just the second or third time that he has come in nominations. It looks like makers will bring in a twist and eliminate someone else or cancel it altogether. The new promo that has been cut around Sajid Khan also hints that he could be staying on the show for a longer time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sajid Khan ARGUES with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as he gets nominated; taunts, 'Ab jago grahak jago' [WATCH VIDEO]

Sajid Khan has been quite inactive on the show. He is not involved in the physical tasks in huge capacity. Sajid Khan does not even dance in the morning Zumba sessions. Many feel that he has over stayed his tenure on the show. In fact, people are keen to see how Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik will play without the interference of Sajid Khan. The Mandali is the subject of constant criticism.

So now 4th or 5th week without eviction. Isse accha to inhe hotel room de dete vahan sab padde rhte — Manav Saxena (@IamManav07) December 13, 2022

Bhai bigg-boss ek kaam kyu nhi krte jab elimination Krna hi nahi hai toh Reality show ka tag hata ke daily soap bna de na. Parivaarik naatak ?? — 1193 Anshika Sharma (@1193Sharma) December 13, 2022

Closed toh hona hi tha boz sajid tha na isyle Or tina didi bi ahi Or chikan mster bi hai or mandli k shiv bi hai na isyle voting lines closed hai kya bigg koi aacha sa game me twist le kr ayo bakwas hota ja rha hai kisi ko dekhne me mza ni ayegaa — Reema Yadav (@ReemaYadav8408) December 13, 2022

Ab koi nahi jayega...bigg boss 16 life long chalega dosto...kursi ki peti baandh le — Rashmi (@ruby2132_ruby) December 13, 2022

Sajid Khan has said that he is not on the show to win. He said he wants to show his real personality to the world. Next year, he will be back as a director in a movie starring Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.