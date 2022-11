Bigg Boss 16 contestants feel that is being favoured a lot. Whether it is having ration or allotting rooms, he is given maximum choice in everything. Sajid Khan was seen talking badly about Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after some issue relating to flour. It seems Archana Gautam refused to give him aata. After that, he told MC Stan that some of these contestants behaved very cheaply when it came to food. The whole season has been about ration so far. Food items are a reason of daily fights in the house. Tasks have taken a backseat and how.

Sajid Khan has been heard saying that these people are per day TV actors and have no status. This has annoyed people. We know that there is a long-existing discrimination against TV stars like the one spoke about so openly. Fans are not liking this one bit. Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia did not like this one bit and called out Sajid Khan on Twitter.

What is this tv actor and non tv actor?? An actor is an actor!! I hate when people put a difference between both! Respect the craft! Some people need reality checks in that house and I really hope Salman does is this WKV! Smoking publically with no regards to rules!! Shameful! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) November 16, 2022

I am Archanas fan! Sahi hai! Kisi se Darti nai and she treats everyone the same! The reason people don’t like her in the house is because she not a yes person! She is the only contestant who doesn’t care who’s infront of her what or who they are and plays the game! #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) November 16, 2022

Yesterday, Archana Gautam hit out at Sajid Khan calling him an unfair captain. She said that he is openly biased against his group. Fans are also loving this.

She might be irritating but bandi me bht dam hain.. Sajid se nahi darti wo unlike other contestants #ArchanaGautam — Castellano ✨ (@Fan11Pratik) November 17, 2022

She was also doing chamchagiri of sajid Only #ArchanaGautam has guts to speak on face ..#bb16 #biggboss16 https://t.co/Iy30PP5671 — ??? (@dreamer_ahs) November 17, 2022

I loved #ArchanaGautam in this scene, see how pri & tina coming for footage from archu lol are fake pri khudka content crest kar lo, guys notice karna kaise pri tina ko hath se rok rahi hai footage lene ke lie cos she know tina bhi le legi footage lmao #bb16 archu was fire ? pic.twitter.com/g6Tz2wxVHx — Hopping Bug (@was_chaos) November 17, 2022

Sajid : Tum so Mein Rahana chahti ho

Archana : Haa Sajid: To mujhse panga mat le Archana : Kyu aapki pahunch Upar tak hai ? You standing ovation to Archana Gautam for saying this in front of this bloody disgusting man #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) November 17, 2022

Fans are liking this bold and carefree attitude of Archana Gautam. Many Bigg Boss 16 fans are also finding her annoying. Yesterday, she slammed Tina Datta for taking footage from her.