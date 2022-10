Bigg Boss season 16 has been gaining a lot of attention these days from netizens who are interested in contestants' controversies and fights. Within 2 weeks of the telecast, Salman Khan's reality show has already kept viewers hooked to the screens with their controversies. Sajid Khan's entry into the show has caused a lot of chaos on social media. Several actresses accused Sajid in the #MeToo controversy and also revealed of he sent nudes and pictures of his private organs to them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia has a massive breakdown after Shiv Thakare tells her, 'Overacting karke kuch nahi hota' [Watch]

According to a report from a close source of Bigg Boss 16, it is revealed that host Salman Khan has accepted the demand of throwing Sajid Khan out of the show. Yes, you read that right! Salman has agreed and will be seen eliminating Sajid within a week. A close friend of told the media portal that Tiger 3 actor is in a tough spot as he shares a close bond with Sajid's sister . Sajid's sister requested Salman to help her brother. Also Read - Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee alleges Sajid Khan asked her breast size, her frequency of intercourse during Himmatwala meeting

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been one of the victims who has accused Sajid of sexual misconduct. She even revealed that had asked her to feel his private part and rate it out of 10. Her revelation left everyone shocked. , , Uorfi Javed, and several actresses took a dig at the makers for taking Sajid into their show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary garners mixed reactions as she pulls up housemates for performing lousy household duties [View Tweets]

Advertisement

Sreejita De was the first contestant to get evicted from the show, will Sajid be the next one to get ousted from the house? What will happen next?