Bigg Boss 16's last night's episode concluded a couple of hours ago. It featured guests such as Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone who were there to promote their upcoming TV show, MTV Splitsvilla season 14. And last night Salman Khan also pointed out certain things which were the highlights of the week. Tonight in Bigg Boss 16, we will see a shocking elimination taking place. Yes, you read that right. As y'all know Gori Nagori, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are currently nominated for elimination.

Salman announces Priyanka's eviction

Shocking as it sounds, the housemates will get a big shock in the house when Salman Khan will announce that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going home. Everyone is confused. Soundarya is very shocked on hearing that Priyanka is being eliminated. Ankit Gupta gets silent again. He seems shaken with the announcement.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hugs Soundarya and laments that she has this issue to sacrifice herself all the time. Salman Khan then asks Ankit, how he is feeling now that Priyanka is going out of the house. Ankit says that he is feeling like it's all his fault. Later, we see Priyanka and Ankit walking towards the door. Ankit hugs Priyanka. The latter asks him to take care. The promo of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's elimination from Bigg Boss is going viral. The Shanivaar Ka Vaar Promo is the talk of the Entertainment News.

In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Salman Khan reprimanding Ankit Gupta. He said that he is making Priyanka look like a joke. Even Ankit has been turned into a joke as people call him chamcha. Salman slams Ankit for not putting in effort when Priyanka does so much for him.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see Salman Khan greeting Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon who will promote their film Bhediya. Salman will dance on Thumkeshwari with Kriti and Varun.