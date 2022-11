Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan will be seen bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for not supporting Archana Gautam when she needed her the most. Archana is seen having an emotional breakdown after her rift with Sajid Khan and is seen expressing her concern of being ousted from the house due his influence. While Priyanka in the episode tries to console her but seems like the host of the show Salman Khan wasn't convinced and picks Priyanka for supporting Archana according to her convenience.

Archana to Priyanka - Tu akeli thi, akeli rahegi.

And @BeingSalmanKhan want Pari to take stand for her??? Are you kidding me?? We stand with priyanka #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16pic.twitter.com/1munWBPFke — ??????? (@devil_nahyan) November 25, 2022

Wow slow claps Salman and BB makers ,Ghum phir ke blame Priyanka pe hi aa jata h. Woh kuch bole toh muddo me ghusti hai aur jb naa bole toh stand nhi leti ?? Just shame on @BiggBoss , Stop harrassing her PLZZ. Stay strong girl we are with you #PriyankaChaharChoudhary ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdXBfuSgxi — ????♛ (@AnshXtweets) November 25, 2022

Even after all this , Salman never bashed her till....and wants Priyanka to support Archana ?#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyankaPaltan pic.twitter.com/qJNArYF3g7 — Hɪᴍᴀɴsʜᴜ ✨ (@itsbatrybro) November 25, 2022

Salman Says that Priyanka don't support archana ? She will always stand with the right , Hope So neutrals watching it #Priyankit #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/VF4AuNsE5i — ꜱ ? ᴏ ᴜ ᴛ  (@DlpTweets__) November 25, 2022

While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans have come out in huge support of the actress and have been lashing out at the superstar for being biased and want to understand why Archana is not told anything as she went all personal with Priyanka and even cursed her of being lonely in life. Ankit Gupta too loses his calm when Archan makes personal comment on Priyanka that she will ruin the house she will go after marriage, while Priyanka handled this comment in a very dignified manner.