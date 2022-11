A lot of things have happened over the week inside the Bigg Boss 16 where we saw Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and have some kind of disagreement with each other. Both Priyanka and Ankit were expressing their disappointment towards each other. On Friday Ka Vaar, blamed Priyanka for Ankit's silence and viewers are now confused about the entire scenario.

During the episode, Salman asked all the housemates to wear a head band with balloons and asked each contestant to burst their co-contestants bubble. While each contestant burst the bubbles one by one, Ankit's views about his co-contentants grabbed Salman's attention.

Salman praised Ankit for his honest opinions about Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and others and asked him to talk more often. Priyanka also thanked Salman for making Ankit talk which she was eagerly waiting for. However, Salman blamed Priyanka for Ankit's silence since she doesn't let him talk and she jumps in between when he is about to talk.

Priyanka somehow tried to understand what Salman was saying about her and assured the Dabangg Khan that she will keep his advice in mind. However, viewers were confused about Salman blaming Priyanka and how any person can be held responsible for someone else's personality.

Salman said that Priyanka does not let Ankit speak.? I totally agree with him Priyanka should stop interfering in ankit matter...in today episode she was so irritating while intervening in ankit topic.?? pic.twitter.com/cO6v0qdtUV — Bb_.khabrilal_ (@bbkhabriilal) November 4, 2022

I don't understand how can someone be responsible for another person's voicing out opinions..As if Pri ne tape lagake rakha hai Anki k muh pe.

We all know where it is going.

Every year Salman gives a toxic tag to one of the two in a couple..So it's clear who's getting this year. — Trina Choudhuri (@TrinaChoudhuri) November 4, 2022

iski salman ne itni gandi utaari fir bhi yede k jaise has rahi thi jaise k kuch pata hi nahi. bewakoof #PriyankaChaharChaudhary — Yogi (@Yogi160789) November 4, 2022

the girl who can speak to shalin by pointing finger, who come close to everyone speaking ugli mat dikha! won't surprised if salman bashed him but he will get support from fans a lot — Pride Hindu (@DeraniJethani1) November 4, 2022

Height of hypocrisy of Priyanka, she was interfering in conversation between #ShalinBhanot & #Salman but she was not liking nimrit/others involving in her convo. #Shalin #BiggBoss16 — HAMZA? (@Ruqz16) November 4, 2022

She was literally thanking Salman coz she was SO happy Ankit got a chance to express & she felt Salman liking towards him. The way she said 'mein dhyaan rakhungi', her excitement died, her face fell, I felt bad for her coz I relate so badly! Hugs my girl. ?#BB16 • #BiggBoss — ???(Sid ?) (@TheBiggBossGirl) November 4, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.