Bigg Boss 16 has now come to a point where a contestant will be shown the exit door in the elimination process. On Friday Ka Vaar, bashed Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Tina Datta for accusing the makers of being biased towards certain contestants. And now Salman will be seen bashing for his dull game play inside the house.

In tonight's episode, Salman will be seen taking Sajid Khan's class for his dull participation in the Bigg Boss house. In the promo, Salman is seen telling Sajid that he has not been contributing to anything and asks him what is he doing on the show.

Sajid tries to justify himself that he will show his true game when the time comes. His fellow contestants are also seen accusing Sajid of not being involved in the tasks or any of the activities inside the house.

Salman then goes on to tell Sajid that his presence in the show is almost zero. He sometimes takes a stand for something and then takes a back step. Sajid is seen sitting silently listening to what Salman tells him. Salman then calls Sajid's actions as double standards.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam are seen sitting with Salman who asks them to pick some of their trusted friends to save them from elimination. On the other side, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are seen. Salman tells them one of them should hit the buzzer and if there is any confusion, one of the contestants will be eliminated.

It remains to be seen who will get eliminated this week. Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.