Shalin Bhanot, the heartthrob of television, is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 16. When he entered Salman Khan’s show, everyone expected that he will make a strong mark. Well, he has been grabbing everyone’s attention, but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. A new promo of Bigg Boss 16 has been released in which Salman gets angry with Shalin as he misbehaved with a doctor in the house. Well, not just Salman, even netizens are not happy with Shalin and they want him to be eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary being favoured on Salman Khan's show? Tina Datta fans upset [View Tweets]

Check out the Bigg Boss 16 promo and the netizens' reaction below…

For God's sake, isko bahr nikalo...?? — ???? :) (@Sana40004) October 15, 2022

Nikaldo Bhai isko bb se .....bohot Shana smzta hai khudko ...aise logo ko kyu Bina Kam ke paise dekar palna ...iske hisse ka archana ko dedo kam se kam entertaining to hai ? — Rutu Chavan (@RutuChavan3) October 14, 2022

Shalin should exit by himself otherwise the way he insulting big boss Salman will remove him any time without any doubt. — Nandkishor Parik (@Nandkis1990) October 14, 2022

Shalin ko ghr se nikalo ye admi jab tak rgeinga koi ladki safe nhi hai shalin is bad person @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — Rk (@RehanaK32004083) October 14, 2022